BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Announces Earnings Results

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.17. 27,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.36.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BMC Stock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

