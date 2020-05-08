Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,464,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.22. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

