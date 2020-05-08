Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Trimmed by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Boeing stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,464,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,461. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.