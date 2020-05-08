Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 5.6%

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.71 and last traded at $128.65, approximately 29,464,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 22,958,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

