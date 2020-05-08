Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,242 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Boise Cascade worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $17,219,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

