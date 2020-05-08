Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) Receives C$0.51 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNP. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Bonavista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Shares of BNP traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 79,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Bonavista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonavista Energy will post -0.1448276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.