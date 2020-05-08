BonusCloud Hits Market Capitalization of $601,756.67 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $601,756.67 and $98.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.03459938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00055152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001605 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

