Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,571 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Booking worth $30,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $12,110,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Booking by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $65.00 on Thursday, reaching $1,443.91. The company had a trading volume of 654,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,352.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,777.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 47.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

