BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

BWA stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. 4,936,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,409. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

