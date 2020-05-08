Bread Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $207,600.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, Bread has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.02140885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172844 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

