Brent Frei Sells 100,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,884,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,306,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. 1,429,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,652. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 123,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

