Brent Frei Sells 100,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,884,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,306,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 16th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. 1,429,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,652. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 123,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.