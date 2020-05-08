Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,072 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,959,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

