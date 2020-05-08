Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of VECO traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 585,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.