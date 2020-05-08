Brokerages Expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.20. Shaw Communications reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

SJR stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,566. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

