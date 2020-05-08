Brokerages Set China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Price Target at $13.20

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE CHU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 371,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,567,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after buying an additional 467,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,063,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 558,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,095 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

