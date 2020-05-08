Brokerages Set China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Price Target at $13.20

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of NYSE CHU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 371,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.38.
About China Unicom (Hong Kong)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.