Brokerages Set Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Price Target at $20.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $553.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -4.37. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

