Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Price Target at GBX 1,354

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,354 ($17.81).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,215 ($15.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($19.23) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of LON OXIG traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,208 ($15.89). 41,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,802. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 724 ($9.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,193.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.64. The company has a market cap of $693.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

