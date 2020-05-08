Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$32.59

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.24.

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77.

TSE SU traded up C$0.67 on Monday, hitting C$23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,389. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

