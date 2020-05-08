Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $166.77

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $158.27. 944,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,848. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.