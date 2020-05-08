Brokerages Set Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Price Target at $16.80

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,123.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 1,023,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,165. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.