Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Target Price at $25.75

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,957,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,581. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

