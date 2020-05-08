Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,093. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

