Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5425 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 986.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. 276,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

