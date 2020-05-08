Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. 206,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,203. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -182.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -1,142.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

