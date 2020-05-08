Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,860 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brunswick from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

BC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $45.68. 567,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,146. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -182.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

