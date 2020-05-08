Burst Market Cap Hits $11.34 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $20,410.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex and Coinroom.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,091,145,048 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

