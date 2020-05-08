C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

