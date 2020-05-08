C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 20,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 486,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.08% of Centene worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,963. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Centene stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

