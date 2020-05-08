C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires Shares of 44,075 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,075 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,291. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

