C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE:WPM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,608. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

