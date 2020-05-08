C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 100,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 1.28% of Coherus Biosciences worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

CHRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 1,046,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.05. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. Analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

