C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys New Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 122,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

EDU traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $123.72. 751,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,997. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.