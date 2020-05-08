C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.69. 2,337,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,546. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

