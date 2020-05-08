C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,920,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,302 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 5.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.43% of American Tower worth $418,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $235.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,064. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.63. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

