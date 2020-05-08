C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,830,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,363. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.