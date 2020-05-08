C WorldWide Group Holding A S Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $21,101,000. South State Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 4,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $285.00. 3,162,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $277.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.