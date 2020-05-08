C WorldWide Group Holding A S Invests $5.87 Million in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.78% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 12.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,345,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 82,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,552. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 58.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech Inc has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.19 million, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.