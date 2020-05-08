C WorldWide Group Holding A S Makes New Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.78% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,001,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 425.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,128 in the last 90 days. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 716,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,767. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.15. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

