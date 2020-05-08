C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 100,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.18% of Amarin worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.52. 5,725,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,296,391. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.33 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

