C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases 2,488 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 0.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $774,815,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after acquiring an additional 902,478 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.85.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

