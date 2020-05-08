C WorldWide Group Holding A S Purchases Shares of 94,194 VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after purchasing an additional 156,068 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

VICI stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.57. 4,976,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,225.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

