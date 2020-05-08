C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,261. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.78 and its 200-day moving average is $338.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

