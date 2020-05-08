C WorldWide Group Holding A S Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.8% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $132,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,396,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

