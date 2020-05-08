C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 203,181 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,181 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 4.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $329,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 16,465,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,309,131. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.