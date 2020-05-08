C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 26,836 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,836 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 0.6% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $40,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,036. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

