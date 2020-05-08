C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 30,584 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.08% of DexCom worth $19,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $37.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.36. 3,837,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,922. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.70. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $408.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.24.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $1,454,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,559 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,616. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.