C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 40,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Shares of ALGN traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

