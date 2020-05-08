C WorldWide Group Holding A S Takes Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,471 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 243,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 505,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,748. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -141.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

