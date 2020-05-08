Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 199,174 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 199,174 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for 1.2% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,056,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,391. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 180,532,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,209,683 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.