Cadence Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,825 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 29,833,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,028,292. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

